Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 57, Elm Creek 56
Arlington 42, Louisville 38
Aurora 54, Crete 27
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 44, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41
Bellevue West 98, Omaha Bryan 58
Creighton 79, Plainview 52
Cross County 69, Exeter/Milligan 41
Giltner 53, Hampton 30
Grand Island 48, Omaha North 44
Johnson-Brock 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 64, Summerland 39
Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha South 34
Loomis 75, Pleasanton 43
Milford 62, Sandy Creek 36
Millard North 60, Millard West 45
North Bend Central 54, Wayne 47
North Platte 76, Gering 75
Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Burke 42
Omaha Central 55, Omaha Westside 50
Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Elkhorn 48
Randolph 59, Crofton 49
Scottsbluff 65, McCook 34
Silver Lake 55, Meridian 34
Siouxland Christian, Iowa 75, Tri County Northeast 47
Southwest 71, Axtell 63
St. Paul 77, Holdrege 44
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Overton 42
Wallace 50, Hitchcock County 43
West Boyd 54, Niobrara 51
Wilber-Clatonia 47, David City 34
York 56, Seward 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hay Springs vs. Garden County, ccd.
Hemingford vs. Kimball, ccd.
Minatare vs. Bayard, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Ogallala vs. Mitchell, ccd.
Sidney vs. Chadron, ccd.
South Platte vs. Creek Valley, ppd. to Feb 15th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Hill 44, Deshler 36
Crete 38, Aurora 26
Cross County 42, Exeter/Milligan 35
Elm Creek 46, Amherst 42
Fairbury 71, Schuyler 20
Fullerton 64, Central City 48
Hampton 45, Giltner 31
Holdrege 47, St. Paul 40
Johnson-Brock 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41, Summerland 28
Lincoln Pius X 75, Omaha South 19
Lincoln Southwest 55, Lincoln East 40
Louisville 43, Arlington 40
Millard South 68, Columbus 29
Niobrara 59, West Boyd 41
North Platte 58, Gering 39
Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Burke 42
Omaha Central 52, Omaha Westside 43
Overton 53, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41
Papillion-LaVista 46, Gretna 35
Scottsbluff 59, McCook 41
Wallace 49, Hitchcock County 40
Wood River 54, Doniphan-Trumbull 26
York 51, Seward 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Arcadia-Loup City vs. Centura, ccd.
Bellevue West vs. Omaha Bryan, ccd.
Blair vs. Nebraska City, ppd. to Feb 12th.
Broken Bow vs. Cozad, ccd.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley vs. High Plains Community, ccd.
Hay Springs vs. Garden County, ccd.
Hemingford vs. Kimball, ccd.
Minatare vs. Bayard, ccd.
Ogallala vs. Mitchell, ccd.
Sidney vs. Chadron, ccd.
South Platte vs. Creek Valley, ccd.
Southern vs. Thayer Central, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/