Friday’s Scores

9:34 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 57, Elm Creek 56

Arlington 42, Louisville 38

Aurora 54, Crete 27

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 44, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41

Bellevue West 98, Omaha Bryan 58

Creighton 79, Plainview 52

Cross County 69, Exeter/Milligan 41

Giltner 53, Hampton 30

Grand Island 48, Omaha North 44

Johnson-Brock 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 64, Summerland 39

Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha South 34

Loomis 75, Pleasanton 43

Milford 62, Sandy Creek 36

Millard North 60, Millard West 45

North Bend Central 54, Wayne 47

North Platte 76, Gering 75

Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Burke 42

Omaha Central 55, Omaha Westside 50

Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Elkhorn 48

Randolph 59, Crofton 49

Scottsbluff 65, McCook 34

Silver Lake 55, Meridian 34

Siouxland Christian, Iowa 75, Tri County Northeast 47

Southwest 71, Axtell 63

St. Paul 77, Holdrege 44

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Overton 42

Wallace 50, Hitchcock County 43

West Boyd 54, Niobrara 51

Wilber-Clatonia 47, David City 34

York 56, Seward 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hay Springs vs. Garden County, ccd.

Hemingford vs. Kimball, ccd.

Minatare vs. Bayard, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Ogallala vs. Mitchell, ccd.

Sidney vs. Chadron, ccd.

South Platte vs. Creek Valley, ppd. to Feb 15th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Hill 44, Deshler 36

Crete 38, Aurora 26

Cross County 42, Exeter/Milligan 35

Elm Creek 46, Amherst 42

Fairbury 71, Schuyler 20

Fullerton 64, Central City 48

Hampton 45, Giltner 31

Holdrege 47, St. Paul 40

Johnson-Brock 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41, Summerland 28

Lincoln Pius X 75, Omaha South 19

Lincoln Southwest 55, Lincoln East 40

Louisville 43, Arlington 40

Millard South 68, Columbus 29

Niobrara 59, West Boyd 41

North Platte 58, Gering 39

Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Burke 42

Omaha Central 52, Omaha Westside 43

Overton 53, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41

Papillion-LaVista 46, Gretna 35

Scottsbluff 59, McCook 41

Wallace 49, Hitchcock County 40

Wood River 54, Doniphan-Trumbull 26

York 51, Seward 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arcadia-Loup City vs. Centura, ccd.

Bellevue West vs. Omaha Bryan, ccd.

Blair vs. Nebraska City, ppd. to Feb 12th.

Broken Bow vs. Cozad, ccd.

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley vs. High Plains Community, ccd.

Hay Springs vs. Garden County, ccd.

Hemingford vs. Kimball, ccd.

Minatare vs. Bayard, ccd.

Ogallala vs. Mitchell, ccd.

Sidney vs. Chadron, ccd.

South Platte vs. Creek Valley, ccd.

Southern vs. Thayer Central, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

