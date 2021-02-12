Int’l Criminal Court member states to elect new prosecutor

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Member states of the International Criminal Court are electing a new prosecutor to replace incumbent Fatou Bensouda whose nine-year term expires later this year. Attempts to appoint the global court’s third prosecutor by consensus among the 123 member states failed, forcing the process into secret balloting. Friday’s vote involves four candidates: Spain’s Carlos Castresana Fernandez, Fergal Gaynor of Ireland, British barrister Karim Khan and Francesco Lo Voi of Italy. The ICC prosecutor holds a position that is one of the toughest in international law due to the nature of the court’s cases. The Trump administration slapped sanctions on Bensouda last year for continuing to investigate war crimes allegations against Americans.