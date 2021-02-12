Nebraska directs 90% of vaccines to people 65 and older

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state officials have told retail pharmacies and local public health agencies offering coronavirus vaccinations to give at least 90% of their doses to senior citizens, even though other groups are also eligible under the state’s distribution plan. Gov. Pete Ricketts says the directive from the state is intended to protect residents who are at the greatest risk of dying if they catch the virus. Nebraska is currently in a vaccination phase focused on the elderly, adults with underlying medical conditions, first responders, education workers such as teachers, and people who work in fields deemed critical. The number of statewide deaths has now reached 2,002 since the pandemic began, and 83% of those who have died were at least 65 years old.