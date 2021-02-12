Nebraska DOT assures residents they are monitoring ice on Spencer bridge

SPENCER, Neb. (KTIV) - Residents of Boyd County, Nebraska are concerned about a bridge that was just fully rebuilt in August and may be in jeopardy again.

The concern comes as water and ice levels are high, near the underside of the bridge.

The bridge is on Highway 281, just south of Spencer, Nebraska. The original bridge was destroyed in the March floods of 2019.

A combination of heavy rain, snow melt and chunks of ice destroyed the Spencer dam on the Niobrara river, and swept away two bridges downstream.

When the Highway 281 bridge was destroyed, residents had to take a 127-mile detour.

The new bridge was completed in October of last year, nearly a year and a half after the original was destroyed.

The Nebraska DOT says it's monitoring the bridge and the ice. The department has received good news from the national weather service, so they're not too worried about the bridge.

The lack of rain is helping. The water flow is slow, so it won't move the ice.

"There's very, very little risk that there's any kind of repeat that would happen in march of 2019. and very little risk to our bridge. so, we feel like we're in good shape. again, it looks pretty bad but there's not a lot of risk there," said Jeni Campana of the Nebraska DOT.

Campana says gradually warming temperatures should help.