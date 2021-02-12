No Instagram ban for racial abuse of Swansea player Dhanda

The Instagram user who racially abused Swansea player Yan Dhanda will not be banned from the social media network. Instagram owner Facebook told The Associated Press in a statement Friday that it does “not want racism and hate on our platforms.” It would let the account in question stay active as long as the abuse did not persist for an unspecified number of times. The statement adds “we think it’s important people have the opportunity to learn from their mistakes.” Police in south Wales have responded more robustly with officers calling it a “priority” to tackle hate crime.