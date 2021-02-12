Professor quits after posing as female immigrant on Twitter

A white, male University of New Hampshire chemistry professor has resigned after being accused of posing as a female immigrant color on Twitter to make racist and sexist comments and attack users he disagreed with. The university confirmed the professor’s resignation Friday after a four-month investigation over what it said were allegations on social media. An email obtained by The Associated Press shows it was a white male chemistry professor who created a Twitter account as an impostor. Several people who reviewed the account before it was taken down last year said it routinely contained racist, sexist and transphobic comments and images.