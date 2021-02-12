World stocks wobble as investors grow cautious over outlook

World shares have fallen after Wall Street closed nearly flat, though the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite still logged record highs. Most Asian markets were closed on Friday to mark the Lunar New Year. Investors are hoping for a new round of U.S. government aid as the economic recovery falters. The latest government report on jobless claims reaffirmed that employment remains a weak spot in the economy, even as vaccine distribution ramps up in the hopes of eventually ending the pandemic. The job market improved somewhat last summer but has slowed since the fall. Nearly 10 million jobs have been lost to the pandemic.