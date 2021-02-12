Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE
Harrison County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST SATURDAY…
* WHAT…For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the second
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 20 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast and southeast Nebraska and
southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight
tonight to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&