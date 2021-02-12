Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Shelby County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

CST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind

chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the second

Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind

chills as low as 20 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast and southeast Nebraska and

southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST

today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight

tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

