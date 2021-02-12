Wind Chill Watch from SAT 9:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Shelby County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

NOON CST SATURDAY…

…WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Wind

Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible Sunday

morning through Tuesday morning. Wind chills as low as 40

below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Nebraska and southwest and west

central Iowa.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to

noon Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Saturday evening

through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&