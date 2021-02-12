Wind Chill Watch from SAT 9:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Watch from SAT 9:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE
Shelby County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY…
…WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible Sunday
morning through Tuesday morning. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Nebraska and southwest and west
central Iowa.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to
noon Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Saturday evening
through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
