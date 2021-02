TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas had a career-high 42 points as Oral Roberts got past South Dakota State 103-86. Matt Dentlinger led the Jackrabbits with 16 points. Abmas shot 5 of 8 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the line for the second biggest output in the nation this season. D’Moi Hodge of Cleveland State scored 46 points.