AP sources: GOP leader McConnell will vote to acquit Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has told colleagues he’ll vote to acquit Donald Trump in his impeachment trial. That ends the suspense over what the chamber’s most influential Republican would decide, And it probably slams the door on chances that the former president would be found guilty. The longest-serving GOP Senate leader in history made his views known in a letter to fellow Republicans. That’s according to two sources familiar with McConnell’s thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss his decision. Word came minutes before the beginning of Saturday’s session of the Senate trial. Senators have now abruptly voted to open the door to calling witnesses to testify, leaving the trial’s duration uncertain.