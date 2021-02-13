Feb. 13: Iowa reports 647 additional COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 647 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 327,993 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 328,640 by 10 a.m. Saturday.

The state's dashboard says out of those who have tested positive, 301,174 have recovered, an increase of 809 since yesterday.

The state has reported 13 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, bringing the state's death toll to 5,236.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (301,174) and the number of deaths (5,236) from the total number of cases (328,640) shows there are currently 22,230 active virus cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 2,802 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,511,675 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate is currently 8%, which is down 0.2%.

According to the health department's latest report, 225 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 249 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 55 are in the ICU with 33 on ventilators.

The IDPH is currently reporting 36 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 2,136 virus-related deaths have been reported among long-term care residents.

Data from the state's vaccine dashboard shows 416,761 Iowa residents have received doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 112,929 people have completed their vaccine series.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported four new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 13,455. To date, 12,796 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has confirmed two additional virus-related deaths in Woodbury County, bringing its death toll to 205.

A total of six people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, three are county residents.

Buena Vista County

In Buena Vista County, the IDPH has reported three more positive cases, bringing the county's total to 4,039. Of those cases, 3,891 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 36.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,809 total positive cases have been reported by the IDPH, an increase of one since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,638 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at 25.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County seven new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,963. Of those cases, 1,811 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at 37.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,606 total cases on Friday, that number rose to 3,610 by Saturday morning. Of those cases, 3,424 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Plymouth County, with its death toll remaining at 75.

Sioux County

State health officials say Sioux County has had four additional cases bringing its total to 4,689. Of those cases, 4,486 have recovered.

There was no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping the COVID-19 toll to 67.