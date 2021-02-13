Johnson, Harper push No. 25 Rutgers past Northwestern, 64-50

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Myles Johnson controlled the paint with 12 points and 14 rebounds and No. 25 Rutgers beat Northwestern 64-50 on Saturday night. Johnson scored all 12 of his points in the first half on 5-of-6 shooting. Jacob Young added 13 points for Rutgers, and Caleb McConnell had 10 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Gaines and Chase Audige each scored scored 11 points for Northwestern. The Wildcats have lost 11 games in a row after a 6-1 start.