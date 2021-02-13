No. 19 Creighton rolls past No. 5 ‘Nova behind Zegarowski

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski scored a season-high 25 points, Mitch Ballock had 17 of his 20 points in the second half and 19th-ranked Creighton’s offense was at its high-tempo best in a 86-70 rout of No. 5 Villanova. Creighton won for the sixth time in seven games and knocked off a top-five opponent for the first time since beating Villanova in February 2018. The Wildcats sustained their most lopsided loss since a 25-point defeat to Ohio State in November 2019. Justin Moore had 21 points and Jermaine Samuels added 16 for Villanova.