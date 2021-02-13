No. 23 Jackrabbit women go 11 for 11 in 2nd, roll by ORU

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Myah Selland scored 18 points, Sydney Stapleton had all nine of her points in a stunning second quarter and No. 23 South Dakota State rolled to an 82-60 win over Oral Roberts. The Jackrabbits bolted to their 13th straight win by hitting all 11 of their field-goal attempts, seven from 3-point range, to outscore the Golden Eagles 32-13 in the second quarter. Eight different players scored, five hitting a 3-pointer and Stapleton hitting three. Tierney Coleman and Keni Jo Lippe scored 16 each for Oral Roberts.