Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chadron, Neb. 51, Hot Springs 48
Custer 66, Belle Fourche 63
Deubrook 52, Chester 42
Deuel 56, Britton-Hecla 46
Flandreau 57, Clark/Willow Lake 39
Gregory 71, Jones County 45
Kadoka Area 66, Edgemont 52
Madison 69, Canton 59
Mitchell 64, Harrisburg 46
Mobridge-Pollock 53, Groton Area 51
Potter County 71, Timber Lake 68
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 85, Brookings 36
Sioux Falls Washington 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 64
Sioux Valley 74, Parker 43
Stanley County 68, Wall 43
Vermillion 71, Beresford 22
Webster 53, Leola/Frederick 46
Winner 75, Hill City 60
DWU/Culver’s Classic=
Canistota 61, Dell Rapids St. Mary 56
Corsica/Stickney 66, Freeman Academy/Marion 61
DeSmet 76, White River 63
Hanson 56, Chamberlain 42
Howard 47, Platte-Geddes 45
Lyman 44, Bridgewater-Emery 41
St. Thomas More 63, Dell Rapids 53
Viborg-Hurley 50, Aberdeen Christian 40
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 48, Watertown 45
Belle Fourche 56, Custer 39
Bennett County 60, Hot Springs 50
Beresford 40, Vermillion 32
Bison 34, Lead-Deadwood 30
Brandon Valley 54, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40
Canton 40, Madison 31
DeSmet 50, Howard 37
Deubrook 68, Chester 30
Deuel 51, Britton-Hecla 23
Flandreau 58, Clark/Willow Lake 40
Groton Area 54, Mobridge-Pollock 39
Harrisburg 60, Mitchell 52
Jones County 45, Gregory 27
McCook Central/Montrose 64, Garretson 52
Milbank 52, Tri-Valley 35
North Central Co-Op 46, Northwestern 31
Sioux Falls Christian 56, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42
Sioux Falls Washington 58, Sioux Falls Lincoln 23
Sioux Valley 51, Parker 42
Timber Lake 64, Potter County 48
Wall 44, Stanley County 24
Waubay/Summit 77, Tri-State 55
Webster 60, Leola/Frederick 40
West Central 60, St. Thomas More 53
Winner 58, Hill City 49
Warner Classic=
Aberdeen Christian 53, Highmore-Harrold 43
Aberdeen Roncalli 59, Florence/Henry 55
Arlington 36, Ipswich 30
Hamlin 60, Waverly-South Shore 25
