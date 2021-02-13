Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

3:25 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Grand Island 47, Elkhorn Mount Michael 40

Mullen 51, Loomis 46

St. Paul 47, Elkhorn North 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cozad vs. Sidney, ccd.

Gordon/Rushville vs. Morrill, ppd. to Feb 15th.

Hyannis vs. Minatare, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Heartland Lutheran 35, Red Cloud 31

St. Paul 47, Elkhorn North 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gordon/Rushville vs. Morrill, ccd.

Hyannis vs. Minatare, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

