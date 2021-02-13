Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Grand Island 47, Elkhorn Mount Michael 40
Mullen 51, Loomis 46
St. Paul 47, Elkhorn North 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cozad vs. Sidney, ccd.
Gordon/Rushville vs. Morrill, ppd. to Feb 15th.
Hyannis vs. Minatare, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Heartland Lutheran 35, Red Cloud 31
St. Paul 47, Elkhorn North 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gordon/Rushville vs. Morrill, ccd.
Hyannis vs. Minatare, ccd.
___
