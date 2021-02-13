Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Pocahontas County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind

chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the

Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low

as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…Much of northern and central Iowa.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 9 PM this evening to

noon CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST

today.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&