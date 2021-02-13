Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Crawford County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST MONDAY…
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low
as 25 below zero.
* WHERE…Much of northern and central Iowa.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 9 PM this evening to
noon CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
today.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&