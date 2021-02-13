Wind Chill Watch from SUN 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Woodbury County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SUNDAY…

…WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind

chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch,

dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40

below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast South Dakota,

northeast Nebraska and northwest and west central Iowa. This

includes the tribal lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST Sunday. For

the Wind Chill Watch, from Sunday evening through Tuesday

morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&