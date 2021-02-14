Avalanche kills mountain climber in southern Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Authorities in Bosnia say an avalanche has killed a mountain climber in southern Bosnia. The Balkan Defense Ministry says the man was a member of the armed forces who died off duty while climbing the Prenj mountain on Sunday. Bosnian media say a small avalanche swept the man off a cliff while the other climber who was with him survived. The death comes amid a spell of freezing weather in Europe that also has engulfed Bosnia. A pair of avalanches on Saturday killed three people in Slovenia and injured three more, including two rescuers.