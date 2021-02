CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Trae Berhow Noah Carter each scored 17 points and Northern Iowa defeated Valparaiso 74-60. Nate Heise added 15 points, Austin Phyfe 12 and Northern Iowa snapped a two-game losing streak. Heise’ 3-pointer with 10:40 remaining ended a 10-0 run which put the Panthers up 58-41. Ben Krikke scored 12 for Valparaiso.