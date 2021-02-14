Bishop Heelan students pack meals for Warming Shelter

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop Heelan student council members packed meals for the warming shelter Sunday.

The students came together to put together mac and cheese, fruit and dessert to take down as a warm meal for those at the warming shelter.

Students worked in an assembly line form when packing the meals.

One student said acts of service and the ability to help in their community like this means a lot.

"Giving back is something that's such a big pillar in not only my life, but I feel like my classmate's lives as well. And really just building our foundation off of that right? Following in the footsteps of Christ of being able to give back," said Andres Villalobos, Senior.

"We came up with being able to give some food back. Especially during this time, especially this week, it's freezing cold. Giving them a warm meal and something that can fill their stomachs is something we're very proud to be able to do," said Andres Villalobos, Senior.

Mary Kate Fitzsimmons, a senior at Bishop Heelan, said being able to share things like a warm meal will hopefully make a big difference.

"It's really eye-opening. Because a lot of times we don't understand what we have until we can go in and help the people who don't have simple necessities such as food or even a home," said Mary Kate Fitzsimmons, Senior.

Andres Villalobos added Bishop Heelan's spirit encompasses more than just academics… but giving back in any way possible as well.

"Being able to be that last stand for them and being able to have their backbone is genuinely what we're here for. You know every day we should strive to be able to give back and have each other's backs so just happy to be here," said Villalovos.

Fitzsimmons said it was nice to see her classmates come together to help out the community.

"Especially during this time I think everybody is so separated and isolated from each other. And community is just really hard to come by. And it's hard to interact with others unless you go out of your way and just do a little more. And I think it's just a better way to live life with other people and just kind of enjoy the little things," said Fitzsimmons.

A short prayer was said at the warming shelter after the meals arrived there.