Elite programs stuck on the NCAA Tournament bubble

The NCAA Tournament bubble is typically populated with teams from small conferences and middle-of-the-pack big conference schools. A pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the college basketball season is also reshaping the bubble. Perennial power Duke is currently bubbling. So is North Carolina. Kentucky is so far down it can’t even see the bubble. Duke is No. 66 in the latest NET rankings and needs a strong finish to the season to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.