Feb. 14: South Dakota reports 111 cases, 6 deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 111 news cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing the state's total to 110,316.

According to Sunday's report, 100 of the new cases are confirmed and 11 are probable.

State data shows 150 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 106,398. State health officials say there are 2,073 active cases in the state, 46 less than what was reported on Saturday.

The state's health department has reported six new deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 1,844.

Currently, 87 residents are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from the 82 residents reported on Saturday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,438 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 72,091 Pfizer and 80,901 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state. About 7% of South Dakota's 16 and older population have completed their vaccine series.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had 1,502 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 1,474 have recovered.

One additional virus-related death has been reported in the county, bringing its death toll to 25.

The state health department's latest data shows 1,647 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County. A total of 445 people have completed their vaccine series.

Clay County

Clay County has reported no new cases, keeping its total to 1,773. State health officials say 1,742 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional deaths, keeping its death toll to 15.

So far, Clay County has administered 2,275 CVOID-19 vaccines. A total of 742 people have completed their vaccine series.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 7,581 to 7,588. Officials say 7,392 of those cases have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Lincoln County, keeping its COVID-19 death toll to 76.

The state health department says 13,943 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the county. A total of 5,047 people have completed their vaccine series.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen six new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,946. So far, 1,857 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll at 39.

So far, 1,156 vaccines have been administered in the county. A total of 281 people have completed their vaccine series.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported four new cases, bringing its total to 2,771. Officials say 2,709 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19. To date, the county has had 28 virus-related deaths.

So far 5,054 vaccines have been administered in the county. A total of 1,749 people have completed their vaccine series.