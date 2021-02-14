Frese gets 500th win with No. 9 Maryland, beat Huskers 95-73

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Ashley Owusu scored 25 points, Diamond Miller added 24 and No. 9 Maryland made Brenda Frese the all-time winningest coach in program history with a 95-73 win over Nebraska. Frese, 500-130 in her 19th season with the Terrapins, passed Hall of Fame coach Chris Weller, who won 499 games from 1975-2002. Mimi Collins added 19 points for the Terrapins, who shot 56% (39 of 70) to set a record for most points by an opposing team in Pinnacle Bank Arena. Ruby Porter scored a career-high 19 points for the Cornhuskers