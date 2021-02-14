Germany tightens border checks to keep out virus variants

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has implemented tighter border controls on its frontiers with the Czech Republic and Austria’s Tyrol province in an effort to stem the spread of more contagious coronavirus variants. The new restrictions that took effect on Sunday limit entry from those areas to German citizens and residents, truck drivers, transport and health service staff and a few others, who have to register online and show a negative coronavirus test. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said the new checks may cause some delays at the border and German police “will not just wave traffic through.” Infection rates in Germany have been declining steadily for weeks but officials are concerned about the possible impact of variants first discovered in Britain and South Africa.