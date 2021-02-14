Lawmakers pursue limiting public access to mug shots

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Booking photos taken by police when a person is arrested are often made public, but some experts say releasing someone’s mug shot can undermine the presumption of innocence, perpetuate racial stereotypes and leave an indelible stain on a person’s life. Legislation proposed this year in Utah would ban police from releasing mug shots until a person has been convicted of a crime. Florida, Delaware and North Dakota introduced similar measures this year while Illinois passed one in 2020. The proposed changes come after protests against racial injustice and police brutality erupted this summer following the death of George Floyd.