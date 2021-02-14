Nebraska Public Power District asks customers to conserve power

COLUMBUS, Neb. (KTIV) - Wholesale and retail customers of the Nebraska Public Power District are being asked to conserve energy due to the current and upcoming low temperatures.

According to a news release NPPD is asking customers to reduce usage immediately through midnight Feb. 15 and the following 48 hours to mitigate a possible risk of power outages.

Effects of widespread and extreme cold have led to tightening conditions in their service areas.

According to the NPPD the following can be done to help without putting safety at risk: