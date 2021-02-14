Nebraska Public Power District asks customers to conserve power
COLUMBUS, Neb. (KTIV) - Wholesale and retail customers of the Nebraska Public Power District are being asked to conserve energy due to the current and upcoming low temperatures.
According to a news release NPPD is asking customers to reduce usage immediately through midnight Feb. 15 and the following 48 hours to mitigate a possible risk of power outages.
Effects of widespread and extreme cold have led to tightening conditions in their service areas.
According to the NPPD the following can be done to help without putting safety at risk:
- Turn down thermostats to 68 degrees and lower at night.
- Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
- Turn off and un-plug non-essential lights and appliances, computers and printers.
- Close the fireplace damper when not in use to avoid losing heat through the chimney.
- Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).
- Business should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
- Do not connect a generator to your home's electrical system. Consult a licensed electrician.
- Do not use any grilling equipment for heat indoors. Charcoal and gas grills produce large amounts of carbon monoxide and even small amounts has potentially fatal results.