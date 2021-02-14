Nebraska ‘steals’ win at Penn State, breaks Big Ten skid

UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. (AP) — Teddy Allen raced for a fastbreak layup off a steal with 12 seconds left, lifting Nebraska into a 62-61 win over Penn State, ending the Cornhuskers string of 25 Big Ten losses that stretched back for more than a year. After a quick timeout to set up a final play, Penn State turned it over again, this time with Trey McGowens making the steal for Nebraska as time expired. The Huskers had not won in conference since edging Iowa 76-70 on Jan. 7, 2020. Allen led Nebraska with 14 points. McGowens added 10 with four assists a block and three steals. Myreon Jones led Penn State with 18 points, Myles Dread added 14, tying his season best.