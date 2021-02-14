Protesters say French anti-radicalism law is anti-Muslim

PARIS (AP) — Activists rallied in Paris to demand that the French government abandon a bill aimed at rooting out Islamist extremism that the protesters say would trample on religious freedom and make all Muslims into potential suspects. Lawmakers hold a key vote Tuesday on the draft law. The legislative debate comes amid lingering fears of extremist violence after an Islamic radical beheaded a history teacher and other recent attacks. President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist government argues that the bill is needed to protect French values like gender equality and secularism. But critics say France already has legal tools to do this.