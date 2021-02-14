South Dakota confirms 111 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials are confirming six new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus, raising the total fatalities to 13 for the weekend, 66 in February and 1,844 since the start of the pandemic. Johns Hopkins University researchers say data collected Saturday shows that that the state’s death count is the 40th highest in the country overall and the seventh highest per capita at about 208 deaths per 100,000 people. State officials listed 111 new positive COVID-19 tests in the last day, increasing the total number of cases to 110,315. The Department of Health update showed that 152,992 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 103,895 residents, with 49,097 people receiving both shots.