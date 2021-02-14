Suspect arrested in fatal stabbings in NYC subway system

NEW YORK (AP) — A 21-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested in the fatal stabbings of two people on New York City subway trains. Police say Rigoberto Lopez was taken into custody Saturday night and was formally arrested Sunday on charges of murder and attempted murder. One of the stabbing victims was discovered dead on a train in Queens late Friday with several wounds to his neck and torso. A 44-year-old woman was later found stabbed to death in a subway car in upper Manhattan. Two nonfatal attacks also occurred in upper Manhattan. It’s not clear if Lopez has an attorney who can speak for him.