Virus may never go away but could change into mild annoyance

NEW DELHI (AP) — Scientists say it’s still too early to predict the future of the coronavirus, but many doubt it will ever go away entirely. One possibility is that the disease continues to persist for a long time but in a much milder form, like a common cold. Scientists don’t yet have data to understand how it could evolve over five or 10 years or longer. Dr. T. Jacob John was at the helm of India’s efforts to tackle polio and HIV/AIDS. He predicts that the virus will someday become “another animal in the zoo,” joining many other infectious diseases that humanity has learned to live with.