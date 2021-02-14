Wind Chill Warning until MON 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Carroll County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Life-threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills as

low as 40 below zero can be expected during the overnight

hours.

* WHERE…All of central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&