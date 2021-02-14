Wind Chill Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind

chills expected, from 30 below to 40 below zero. The coldest

values generally expected for the overnight and morning hours.

Some recovery is expected Monday afternoon.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast

Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&