Wind Chill Watch from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Watch from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Ida County
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY…
…WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind
chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west
central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the tribal
lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau
Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Monday. For
the Wind Chill Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday
morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&