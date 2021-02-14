Wind Chill Watch from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Plymouth County

…WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY…

…WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind

Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills

as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE…In South Dakota, Union County. In Nebraska, Dakota

County. In Iowa, Plymouth and Woodbury Counties.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Monday. For

the Wind Chill Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday

morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&