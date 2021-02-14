Wind Chill Watch from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Osceola County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY…

…WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind

chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind

Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind

chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and

southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west

central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the tribal

lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau

Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Monday. For

the Wind Chill Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday

morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

