Australian PM apologizes to ex-staffer alleging rape at work

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologized to a former government staffer who alleged she was raped by a colleague in a minister’s office. Brittany Higgins also said in a television interview that her bosses and other colleagues did not give her support she needed. The man she accused of raping her was fired for a security breach in taking Higgins into the minister’s office and leaving her there after a night of heavy drinking. Higgins said she felt pressure that telling police would affect her employment, but she now plans to reinstate her police complaint. She also said it shouldn’t have taken her allegations for leaders to take action against workplace harassment and sexual assault.