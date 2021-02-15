Big 12 alters 3 men’s, 2 women’s games due to winter weather

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 Conference has adjusted its basketball schedule for this week because of extreme winter weather that created travel issues. The No. 12 Texas men will play at No. 9 Oklahoma on Wednesday night after that game was pushed back from its scheduled Tuesday slot. The Longhorns’ game at Iowa State scheduled for Thursday has been postponed. TCU’s game at No. 15 Texas Tech won’t be played Tuesday night after previously being switched. Two women’s games also were postponed.