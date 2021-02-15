Separatist win in Catalan election ripples throughout Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The separatist movement in Spain’s northeast Catalonia has increased its power in regional elections on the weekend despite years of frustrated ambitions to create a new Mediterranean nation. The future government of Catalonia now rests with the pro-secession Republican Left of Catalonia. Imprisoned leader Oriol Junqueras said his party will aim to forge a government based on self-determination for the wealthy region. The vote’s impact on Spain’s national politics has only begun to be felt. The Socialist Party was reinforced by its narrow victory in votes. But both the liberal Citizens and the conservative Popular Party were overwhelmed by the far-right Vox.