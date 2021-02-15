District basketball play starts for Iowa’s Class 1A & 2A boys teams

District basketball play starts for Iowa’s Class 1A & 2A boys teamsNew
--BOYS BASKETBALL
IKM-Manning 60 Ogden 72 F
West Monona 37 CB St. Albert 71 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 46 Omaha Roncalli 34 F
West Bend-Mallard 28 Lake Mills 75 F
GTRA 43 Bishop Garrigan 58 F
Exira-EHK 49 Boyer Valley 57 F
Sheldon 50 Central Lyon 73 F
MVAOCOU Cherokee PPD
Akron-Westfield 25 Gehlen Catholic 79 F
Trinity Christian 42 H-M-S 77 F
Plainview 66 Hartington-N'castle 60 F
Siouxland Christian 48 Kingsley-Pierson 45 F
Manson-NW Web. Kuemper Catholic PPD
South Sioux City Le Mars PPD
MMCRU 52 Newell-Fonda 84 F
Emmetsburg 44 Okoboji 52 F
George-Little Rock 53 Remsen St. Mary's 66 F
Missouri Valley 27 Ridge View 59 F
Pocahontas Area Sioux Central PPD
Harris-Lake Park 35 South O'Brien 44 F
Ar-We-Va 61 West Harrison 74 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 39 West Lyon 66 F
Hinton 54 West Sioux 50 F
Logan-Magnolia 38 Woodbine 47 F
Westwood 52 Woodbury Central 56 F
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Niobrara-Verdigre 49 Battle Creek 46 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 46 Creighton 41 F
Glenwood 71 Denison-Schleswig 48 F
Wayne 53 Homer 40 F
Stanton 54 Madison 26 F
West Holt 49 Neligh-Oakdale 32 F
South Sioux City 58 Schuyler 12 F
Winside 63 Walthill 23 F
Osmond 45 Wausa 40 F