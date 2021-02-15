Dozens charged in Capitol riots spewed extremist rhetoric

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has reignited the debate over how law enforcement should handle domestic extremist groups. In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from that day, attackers appeared inspired by conspiracy theories, right-wing propaganda, and racist or extremist ideologies. That’s according to an Associated Press review of court records and social media posts. The FBI has linked at least 40 defendants to extremist movements. Among them are at least 16 members or associates of the neo-fascist Proud Boys and at least five connected to the anti-government Oath Keepers.