European Union asks Hungary to keep liberal radio on air

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The European Union’s executive is urging Hungary’s government to allow a liberal-leaning radio station to continue broadcasting after it went off the air Monday. A spokesman for the European Commission said that Hungary’s media authorities’ decision not to extend the broadcast license of Klubradio, a station critical of the government, was made “on the basis of highly questionable legal grounds.” Critics say the station was silenced for political reasons, but Hungary’s Media Council has rejected accusations of political bias. The European Commission will examine whether the rejection of Klubradio’s license extension is in line with EU law, and would take further action if necessary, the spokesman said.