Feb. 15: 195 Nebraska residents remain hospitalized due to COVID-19

(KTIV) - Nebraska health officials reported on Monday at 195 residents remain hospitalized due to COVID-19.

A total of 5,962 residents have been hospitalized in the state since the pandemic first began. Of those who have tested positive since the pandemic began, 142,335 have recovered.

As of Monday state health officials are reporting 197,328 positive cases have been reported since the pandemic first began.

One additional death has been reported since Friday, bringing the state's total to 2,003.

So far 949,187 residents in the state have tested for the virus, with 751,355 testing negative.

So far 289,118 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine have been administered, with 6.1 percent of the state's 16 and older population having completed their vaccination.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health District on Monday reported no new cases of the virus in Cedar County, keeping the county's total at 857 positive cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 798 have recovered.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows 11 virus-related deaths have been reported in Cedar County.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported four new cases on Monday, bringing the county's total to 629 since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 587 have recovered.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows eight virus-related deaths have been reported in Dixon County.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County on Monday, bringing the county's total since the pandemic began to 1,086. Of those cases, 1,015 have recovered.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows 10 virus-related deaths have been reported in Thurston County.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported one new case of the virus in Wayne County on Monday, bringing the county's total since the pandemic began to 1,021. Of those cases, 987 have recovered.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows seven virus-related deaths have been reported in Wayne County.

Figures from Dakota, Cuming, Madison and Stanton counties were unavailable Monday night.