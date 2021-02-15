Feb. 15: 86 residents in South Dakota remain hospitalized due to COVID-19

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the state's total to 110,376.

According to Monday's report, 44 of the new cases are confirmed.

State data shows 106,440 residents have recovered since the pandemic began. there are 2,092 active cases in the state, 19 fewer than Sunday.

No new deaths in the state are being reported, with the state total remaining at 1,844.

Eighty-six residents remain hospitalized due to the virus. Since the pandemic began, 6,446 residents have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.

Health department data shows 72,586 Pfizer vaccines and 81,962 Moderna vaccines have been administered in the state. So far 7.23 percent of residents in the state have completed their vaccine series, while 15.17 percent have received at least one dose.

Bon Homme County

Positive cases in Bon Homme County remains at 1,502 since the pandemic began, with 1,473 having recovered.

The death toll remains at 25.

So far 1,669 vaccines have been administered in the county, with 445 having completed their vaccine series.

Clay County

One new case is being reported in Clay County, with the total now at 1,774. State health officials say 1,742 have recovered.

No additional deaths are being reported in the county, with its total remaining at 15.

So far, Clay County has administered 2,388 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 743 people have completed their vaccine series.

Lincoln County

Two new cases are being reported in Lincoln County, bringing the total at 7,590. Officials say 7,397 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in the county, keeping the death toll at 76.

The state health department says 14,105doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the county. A total of 5,103 people have completed their vaccine series.

Union County

No new cases are being reported in Union County, keeping the total at 1,946. So far 1,857 who have tested positive have recovered.

No new deaths are being reported in the county, keeping the total at 39.

So far, 1,194 vaccines have been administered in the county, with 311 people having completed their series.

Yankton County

Yankton Cou nty reported three new cases, bringing its total to 2,774. Officials say 2,710 of those cases have recovered.

No new deaths are being reported in the county, keeping the total at 28 virus-related deaths.

So far, 5,169 vaccines have been administered in the county, with 1,846 having completed their series.