Germany: 5 Tajiks charged with membership in IS group

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have charged five Tajik men with being members of the Islamic State group, accusing them of participating in a cell of the extremist organization in Germany. Federal prosecutors filed the indictment at the Duesseldorf state court, where an alleged associate of the five was convicted last month of membership in IS for co-founding the German cell and supporting two planned attacks. He was sentenced to seven years in prison. Prosecutors say that they trained their military skills in paintball games, and that participants in those included “other people from the Islamist scene” who were in contact with the gunman who killed four people in an attack in Vienna in November.