How area school districts determine whether to cancel or have a delay during dangerous weather conditions

SIOUXLAND (KTIV) - School cancellations and delays in the winter are no surprise when you live in Siouxland.

But how do school districts decide whether to delay or cancel school?

School districts like Wayne in Nebraska, and Kingsley-Pierson in Iowa say there are multiple factors they take into consideration.

Those factors include road conditions, temperatures, wind speeds, and snow amounts.

They also say many times they communicate with nearby districts would be best for the students.

Wayne Superintendent Mark Linehan says they made the decision to have a two hour late start to give their bus company enough time to ensure buses would start properly.

"We encourage students to dress their kids warm, cover all the skin that might be exposed, and if they can don't send the kids to the bus stop until about when the buses come," Mark Linehan, Wayne Community School District Superintendent.

Linehan says they would have canceled school had there been high wind gusts today.

He says they can cause white outs as well as lower windshields which could put students at higher risk.

Kingsley-Pierson Superintendent Scott Bailey says keeping students who ride the bus safe is a big factor for them when making their decision.

"Kids are waiting for the bus at the bus stops, or they have to walk to a bus stop, or whatever it might be you don't want them to be out there in those type of temperatures for very long. That's why we look at that windshield at -30 as something to have a 2-hour late start, or no school," said Mark Bailey, Kinglsey-Pierson Community School District Superintendent.

Bailey says they always try to make their decision in a timely manner so parents can adjust accordingly, but he says its hard to make a concrete decision when weather conditions can change quickly.

For the Emmetsburg Community School District, Superintendent Darren Hanna says they also look at multiple factors.

Since they are out in rural Iowa, being able to see what those secondary roads look like, along with the state highways is really important for them.

Hanna says their school district did not have school today because they had a professional development day, but based on the windshield and air temperatures, their schools would have been closed for the day.

He says sometimes with a 2-hour delay there is no gain if the temperature is not better by 10am.

"Anytime we look at the weather it changes over hours, and so we want to be careful about making decisions to far our in advance, but on the other hand trying to let people know so they can change their plans," said Darren Hanna, Emmetsburg Community School District.

Hanna says discussions start early in the afternoon.

He says their biggest priority is always the safety of their students.